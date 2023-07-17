Analyzing Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Inari Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 1.07 -$34.11 million ($0.92) -0.33 Inari Medical $383.47 million 8.53 -$29.27 million ($0.53) -107.96

Volatility & Risk

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -66.54% -133.27% -41.62% Inari Medical -6.87% -6.78% -5.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Minerva Surgical and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Inari Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83

Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.49%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $86.86, indicating a potential upside of 51.80%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Minerva Surgical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

