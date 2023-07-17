Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Increases By 234.1%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a growth of 234.1% from the June 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $12.90 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.26. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s payout ratio is presently 55.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

