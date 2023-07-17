Short Interest in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Increases By 205.0%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,400 shares, a growth of 205.0% from the June 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Digital Media Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DMS opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Digital Media Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Technology Solutions. It operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.
