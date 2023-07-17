Short Interest in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Increases By 205.0%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,400 shares, a growth of 205.0% from the June 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Digital Media Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DMS opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Digital Media Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMS. S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Technology Solutions. It operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

