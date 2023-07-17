Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 232.3% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
JIAXF opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60. Jiangxi Copper has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $1.85.
About Jiangxi Copper
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jiangxi Copper
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.