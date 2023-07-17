Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 232.3% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

JIAXF opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60. Jiangxi Copper has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

About Jiangxi Copper

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.