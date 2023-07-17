Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 211.8% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HQH opened at $17.26 on Monday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Investors

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

