Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 211.8% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE HQH opened at $17.26 on Monday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%.
Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Investors
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tekla Healthcare Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.