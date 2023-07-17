Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 208.1% from the June 15th total of 363,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Daktronics Stock Performance
Shares of DAKT stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $293.39 million, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.19. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
See Also
