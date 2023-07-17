Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 208.1% from the June 15th total of 363,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $293.39 million, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.19. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daktronics Company Profile

DAKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

