Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Update

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 212.9% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

Shares of CTGO opened at $27.26 on Monday. Contango Ore has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $207.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.84. Analysts expect that Contango Ore will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Contango Ore

About Contango Ore

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Contango Ore by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Ore during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Contango Ore by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

