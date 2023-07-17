Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Update

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 212.9% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Contango Ore Stock Performance
Shares of CTGO opened at $27.26 on Monday. Contango Ore has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $207.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.51.
Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.84. Analysts expect that Contango Ore will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.
About Contango Ore
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.
