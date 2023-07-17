Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Rises By 202.4%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 202.4% from the June 15th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on EMX Royalty from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EMX Royalty by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Trading Up 0.5 %

EMX stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 95.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

