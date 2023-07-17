Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Up 219.4% in June

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, an increase of 219.4% from the June 15th total of 84,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nauticus Robotics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KITT. Chardan Capital cut shares of Nauticus Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nauticus Robotics from $5.25 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of KITT opened at $2.10 on Monday. Nauticus Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Nauticus Robotics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nauticus Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.