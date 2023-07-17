CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Update

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 242.8% from the June 15th total of 393,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

CECO opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $446.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $4,127,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Featured Stories

