Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Short Interest Up 230.0% in June

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortress Biotech stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 1.1 %

FBIOP stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

Fortress Biotech Increases Dividend

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1953 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. This is a boost from Fortress Biotech’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

