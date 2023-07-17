Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Grows By 238.1%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 238.1% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 235,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,363.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,898.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 235,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,363.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $218,300.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $7.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Stories

