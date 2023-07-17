Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 214.0% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $60.84 on Monday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $776.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

