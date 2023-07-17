141,022 Shares in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.34% of VanEck Vietnam ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,000.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VNM opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

