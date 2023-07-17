Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 248.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

