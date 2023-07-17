Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 281.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

USMV opened at $74.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

