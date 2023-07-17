Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 20,471 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,500 ($45.03) to GBX 3,300 ($42.45) in a research note on Friday.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Profile

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

