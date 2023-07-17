Arizona State Retirement System Buys 326 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $410.73 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.29 and its 200-day moving average is $408.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

