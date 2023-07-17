Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,753,000 after acquiring an additional 151,540 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 915,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,759,000 after acquiring an additional 130,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

NYSE:BR opened at $167.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

