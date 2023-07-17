Arizona State Retirement System Buys 897 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $156.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average is $154.53. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.57.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

