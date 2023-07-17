Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,339 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CAG opened at $32.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

