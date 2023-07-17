Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Xylem Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $109.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

