Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 1,891.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after buying an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Waters by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 135,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after buying an additional 101,757 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.09.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $270.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

