Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 4,988 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

