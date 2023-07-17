Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.77 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $106.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

