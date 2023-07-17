Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 3,193 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kirby by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kirby Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $223,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,531.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,520.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $223,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,531.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $906,309. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.