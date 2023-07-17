WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Short Interest Update

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 374,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

