Oak Thistle LLC Invests $216,000 in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $10,861,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after acquiring an additional 206,525 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC opened at $27.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.91 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

