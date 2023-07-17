Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $111.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.32.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

