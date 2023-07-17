Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.46.

Masco stock opened at $59.98 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $60.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

