Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 1,041 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $197.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

