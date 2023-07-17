Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,956 shares in the company, valued at $307,579.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,579.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

