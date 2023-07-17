Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 4,043 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Clarivate by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Clarivate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 234,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $14.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.31 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 151.76%. Equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

