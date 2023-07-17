Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 53.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 858,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSP shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

FSP opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 918,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,737.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $518,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 918,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,737.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

