DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.