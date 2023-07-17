DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 299 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

