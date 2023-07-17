DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $142.88 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $282.62. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

