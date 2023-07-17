Critical Comparison: Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) & Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sun Pacific and Interpublic Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 0 5 6 0 2.55

Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.27%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Sun Pacific.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

98.5% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sun Pacific and Interpublic Group of Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies $10.93 billion 1.39 $938.00 million $2.31 17.02

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Pacific and Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 8.31% 29.28% 6.00%

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats Sun Pacific on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business. Sun Pacific Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names. The Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services; and strategic consulting. Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment provides public relations and other specialized communications services, events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in `January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

