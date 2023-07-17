DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 739 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 213,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

