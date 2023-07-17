The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 153,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.