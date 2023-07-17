DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $450.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.35 and a 200-day moving average of $460.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

