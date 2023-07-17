DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 30,363 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $44.75 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

