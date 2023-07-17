DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $273.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.11.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.