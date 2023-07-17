DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IYF opened at $75.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

