Permanent TSB Group (ILPMY) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) is one of 272 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Permanent TSB Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Permanent TSB Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permanent TSB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 1033 2909 3020 7 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 262.22%. Given Permanent TSB Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Permanent TSB Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 36.08% 9.80% 0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A -2.58 Permanent TSB Group Competitors $2.52 billion $684.86 million 261.23

Permanent TSB Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Permanent TSB Group. Permanent TSB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Permanent TSB Group rivals beat Permanent TSB Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

