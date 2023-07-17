Contrasting Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) & Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Free Report) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pushpay and Amdocs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pushpay N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amdocs $4.74 billion 2.48 $549.50 million $4.39 22.11

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Pushpay.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pushpay N/A N/A N/A Amdocs 11.33% 16.92% 9.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Pushpay and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.4% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pushpay and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pushpay 0 0 0 0 N/A Amdocs 0 1 3 0 2.75

Amdocs has a consensus price target of $104.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.13%. Given Amdocs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Pushpay.

Summary

Amdocs beats Pushpay on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprises donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app. The company provides engagement, payment, and administration solutions, which enable its customers to enhance participation and build stronger relationships with their communities. It also offers Software as a Service church management system, a platform that provides churches to connect and communicate with their community members; record member service history; and track online giving and perform a range of administrative functions, as well as ChurchStaq, an engagement solution that allows users to connect across various ministry touch points, including giving and donor management, church management, and access to Pushpay's App. Pushpay Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; media services for media publishers, TV networks, and video streaming and service providers; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle includes design, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, mobile network services, consulting, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators and directory publishers. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

