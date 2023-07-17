MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) vs. MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Head to Head Review

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of MediWound shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MariMed and MediWound’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $134.01 million 1.05 $13.47 million $0.02 20.17 MediWound $26.50 million 3.47 -$19.60 million ($3.44) -2.90

Risk & Volatility

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than MediWound. MediWound is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MariMed has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MariMed and MediWound, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00 MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00

MariMed presently has a consensus target price of $0.85, indicating a potential upside of 110.87%. MediWound has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 223.98%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than MariMed.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 6.30% 17.80% 6.40% MediWound -76.11% -180.62% -46.81%

Summary

MariMed beats MediWound on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand. In addition, the company offers vapes, and edible products under InHouse brand. Further, it provides company licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

