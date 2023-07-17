Reviewing Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) and SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) and SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coronado Global Resources and SunCoke Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coronado Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCoke Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

SunCoke Energy has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.64%. Given SunCoke Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Coronado Global Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.3% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coronado Global Resources and SunCoke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A SunCoke Energy 4.33% 14.36% 5.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coronado Global Resources and SunCoke Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SunCoke Energy $1.97 billion 0.35 $100.70 million $1.03 7.93

SunCoke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Coronado Global Resources.

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats Coronado Global Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Coronado Global Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Coronado Group LLC.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates cokemaking facilities in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

