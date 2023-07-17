Head to Head Analysis: Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF) versus Its Competitors

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,196 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Guardian Capital Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Guardian Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Guardian Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Guardian Capital Group pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 639.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guardian Capital Group N/A N/A 24.77 Guardian Capital Group Competitors $207.84 million -$8.18 million 3.94

This table compares Guardian Capital Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Guardian Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Guardian Capital Group. Guardian Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Guardian Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardian Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Guardian Capital Group Competitors 370.19% 7.56% 4.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Guardian Capital Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardian Capital Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guardian Capital Group Competitors 1045 4457 5784 93 2.43

Guardian Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.61%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 81.68%. Given Guardian Capital Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guardian Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Guardian Capital Group peers beat Guardian Capital Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments. It provides investment management and advisory services. The company also offers wealth management services to high-net-worth families, foundations, and charities. In addition, it manages institutional assets for pension plans, broker-dealer third-party platforms, insurance company segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, endowment funds, and foundations. Further, it provides private banking services. Guardian Capital Group Limited was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

