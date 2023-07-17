Citigroup Lowers TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.21.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 31.3 %

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $738.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.05 million. Equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,925,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 931,866 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,191,000 after buying an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 248,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.